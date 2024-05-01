Ley Bases: cómo sigue el trámite parlamentario tras la aprobación en Diputados

Tras la aprobación de la Ley Bases en la Cámara de Diputados de este martes, en donde fue aceptado tanto el nuevo proyecto en general como los artículos conflictivos, el paquete de leyes será girado al Senado de la Nación para su tratamiento.El Gobierno celebró la media sanción de la Ley Bases de Javier Milei: “Reinsertarnos en el camino de grandeza”
En esta jornada, la denominada “Ley Bases y Puntos de Partida para la Libertad de los Argentinos” del Gobierno de Javier Milei se aprobó en Diputados con 142 votos a favor, 106 en contra en general y 5 abstenciones.
Además, fueron aprobados de manera particular todos sus capítulos, incluidos los referidos a las facultades delegadas, privatizaciones, la reforma del Estado, la reforma laboral y el régimen de incentivo a las grandes inversiones.
Cómo sigue el trámite parlamentario de la Ley Bases tras la aprobación en Diputados
Con la aprobación de todos los artículos de manera particular, el proyecto que cuenta con media sanción, pasará al Senado. En caso de que se modifique algún artículo del proyecto, deberá volver a la Cámara de Diputados para ser tratado nuevamente.
Si el Senado realiza alguna modificación y Diputados la acepta, se sanciona como ley el proyecto aprobado en parlamentario.
En cambio, si la Cámara de Diputados insiste con la redacción originaria, necesitará alcanzar la misma mayoría de 144 votos o una superior que la del Senado para que se sancione el texto que aprobaron este viernes.
Diputados aprobó el paquete fiscal en general: cómo se votó cada título y cuáles son los puntos calientes
La Cámara de Diputados aprobó en general el paquete fiscal de la Ley Bases y sus ocho títulos en particular, con reformas en puntos claves como Bienes Personales y Ganancias.
Diputados dio la media sanción al paquete fiscal de la Ley Bases de Javier Milei. Con 140 votos a favor, 103 negativos y 6 abstenciones, el oficialismo obtuvo el aval de este capítulo clave, y luego los legisladores apoyaron todos los títulos.
Ley de bases y puntos de partida para la libertad de los argentinos: así se votó cada artículo
VOTACIÓN EN GENERAL: 142 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
TÍTULO I – DECLARACIÓN DE EMERGENCIA
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 117 votos negativos, 1 abstención
TÍTULO II – REFORMA DEL ESTADO
CAPÍTULO I – REORGANIZACIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA
VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 116 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones
CAPITULO II – PRIVATIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS
VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones
CAPITULO III – PROCEDIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO
VOTACIÓN: 148 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos
CAPITULO IV – EMPLEO PUBLICO
VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 1 abstención
TÍTULO III – CONTRATOS Y ACUERDOS TRASACCIONALES
CAPÍTULO I – FUERZA MAYOR EN LOS CONTRATOS VIGENTES Y ACUERDOS TRANSACCIONALES
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO II – CONCESIONES
VOTACIÓN: 142 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
TÍTULO IV – PROMOCIÓN DEL EMPLEO REGISTRADO
VOTACIÓN: 147 votos afirmativos, 103 votos negativos
TÍTULO V – MODERNIZACIÓN LABORAL
CAPITULO I – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY 24.013 DE EMPLEO
VOTACIÓN: 140 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 1 abstención
CAPITULO II – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY DE CONTRATO DE TRABAJO
VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones
CAPITULO III – FONDO DE CESE
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
CAPITULO IV – DE LOS TRABAJADORES INDEPENDIENTES CON COLABORADORES
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones
CAPITULO V – TRABAJO AGRARIO
VOTACIÓN: 141 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos
CAPITULO VI – DEROGACIONES
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos
TÍTULO VI – ENERGÍA
CAPÍTULO I – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 17.319 DE HIDROCARBUROS
VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO II – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 24.076 DEL GAS NATURAL
VOTACIÓN: 146 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO III – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 26.741 DE YPF
VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO IV – UNIFICACIÓN DE LOS ENTES REGULADORES
VOTACIÓN: 145 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO V – ADECUACIÓN DE LAS LEYES N° 15.336 DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA Y 24.065 DEL MARCO REGULATORIO DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 119 votos negativos
CAPÍTULO VI – LEGISLACIÓN AMBIENTAL UNIFORME CONFORME LA LEY N° 27.007, MODIFICATORIA DE LA LEY DE HIDROCARBUROS
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
TÍTULO VIII – RÉGIMEN DE INCENTIVO PARA GRANDES INVERSIONES (RIGI)
CAPÍTULO I – CREACIÓN Y AMBITO DE APLICACIÓN
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO II – PLAZO. SUJETOS HABILITADOS
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO III – REQUISITOS Y CONDICIONES PARA LA INCLUSIÓN EN EL RIGI
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO IV – INCENTIVOS TRIBUTARIOS Y ADUANEROS
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO V – INCENTIVOS CAMBIARIOS
VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO VI – ESTABILIDAD. COMPATIBILIDAD CON OTROS REGIMENES. CESIONES.
VOTACIÓN: 132 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO VII – TERMINACIÓN DE LOS INCENTIVOS BAJO EL RIGI
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO VIII – REGIMEN INFRACCIONAL Y RECURSIVO APLICABLE AL VPU
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO IX – DE LA AUTORIDAD DE APLICACIÓN
VOTACIÓN: 137 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO X – JURIDICCIÓN Y ARBITRAJE
VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO XI – JURIDICCIONES LOCALES. DECLARACIÓN DE INTERES NACIONAL
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
CAPÍTULO XII – DISPOSICIONES TRANSITORIAS DEL RIGI
VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
TÍTULO IX – PREVISIONAL
VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones
INCORPORACIÓN NUEVO TÍTULO
VOTACIÓN: 82 votos afirmativos, 77 votos negativos, 69 abstenciones
TITULO X – DISPOSICIONES FINALES
VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos