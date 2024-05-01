1 mayo, 2024

Ley Bases: cómo sigue el trámite parlamentario tras la aprobación en Diputados

0

Tras la aprobación de la Ley Bases en la Cámara de Diputados de este martes, en donde fue aceptado tanto el nuevo proyecto en general como los artículos conflictivos, el paquete de leyes será girado al Senado de la Nación para su tratamiento.El Gobierno celebró la media sanción de la Ley Bases de Javier Milei: “Reinsertarnos en el camino de grandeza”

En esta jornada, la denominada “Ley Bases y Puntos de Partida para la Libertad de los Argentinos” del Gobierno de Javier Milei se aprobó en Diputados con 142 votos a favor, 106 en contra en general y 5 abstenciones.

Además, fueron aprobados de manera particular todos sus capítulos, incluidos los referidos a las facultades delegadas, privatizaciones, la reforma del Estado, la reforma laboral y el régimen de incentivo a las grandes inversiones.

Cómo sigue el trámite parlamentario de la Ley Bases tras la aprobación en Diputados

Con la aprobación de todos los artículos de manera particular, el proyecto que cuenta con media sanción, pasará al Senado. En caso de que se modifique algún artículo del proyecto, deberá volver a la Cámara de Diputados para ser tratado nuevamente.

Si el Senado realiza alguna modificación y Diputados la acepta, se sanciona como ley el proyecto aprobado en parlamentario.

En cambio, si la Cámara de Diputados insiste con la redacción originaria, necesitará alcanzar la misma mayoría de 144 votos o una superior que la del Senado para que se sancione el texto que aprobaron este viernes.

acta_online_5142Descarga

Diputados aprobó el paquete fiscal en general: cómo se votó cada título y cuáles son los puntos calientes

La Cámara de Diputados aprobó en general el paquete fiscal de la Ley Bases y sus ocho títulos en particular, con reformas en puntos claves como Bienes Personales y Ganancias.

Diputados dio la media sanción al paquete fiscal de la Ley Bases de Javier Milei. Con 140 votos a favor, 103 negativos y 6 abstenciones, el oficialismo obtuvo el aval de este capítulo clave, y luego los legisladores apoyaron todos los títulos.

Ley de bases y puntos de partida para la libertad de los argentinos: así se votó cada artículo

VOTACIÓN EN GENERAL: 142 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones 

TÍTULO I – DECLARACIÓN DE EMERGENCIATE PODRÍA INTERESAR

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 117 votos negativos, 1 abstención

TÍTULO II – REFORMA DEL ESTADO

CAPÍTULO I – REORGANIZACIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA

VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 116 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones

CAPITULO II – PRIVATIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS

VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones

CAPITULO III – PROCEDIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO

VOTACIÓN: 148 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos

CAPITULO IV – EMPLEO PUBLICO

VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 1 abstención

TÍTULO III – CONTRATOS Y ACUERDOS TRASACCIONALES

CAPÍTULO I – FUERZA MAYOR EN LOS CONTRATOS VIGENTES Y ACUERDOS TRANSACCIONALES

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO II – CONCESIONES 

VOTACIÓN: 142 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones

TÍTULO IV – PROMOCIÓN DEL EMPLEO REGISTRADO

VOTACIÓN: 147 votos afirmativos, 103 votos negativos

TÍTULO V – MODERNIZACIÓN LABORAL

CAPITULO I – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY 24.013 DE EMPLEO

VOTACIÓN: 140 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 1 abstención

CAPITULO II – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY DE CONTRATO DE TRABAJO

VOTACIÓN: 138 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones

CAPITULO III – FONDO DE CESE

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones

CAPITULO IV – DE LOS TRABAJADORES INDEPENDIENTES CON COLABORADORES

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 2 abstenciones

CAPITULO V – TRABAJO AGRARIO

VOTACIÓN: 141 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos

CAPITULO VI – DEROGACIONES

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos

TÍTULO VI – ENERGÍA

CAPÍTULO I – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 17.319 DE HIDROCARBUROS

VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO II – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 24.076 DEL GAS NATURAL

VOTACIÓN: 146 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO III – MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY N° 26.741 DE YPF

VOTACIÓN: 144 votos afirmativos, 104 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO IV – UNIFICACIÓN DE LOS ENTES REGULADORES

VOTACIÓN: 145 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO V – ADECUACIÓN DE LAS LEYES N° 15.336 DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA Y 24.065 DEL MARCO REGULATORIO DE ENERGIA ELECTRICA

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 119 votos negativos

CAPÍTULO VI – LEGISLACIÓN AMBIENTAL UNIFORME CONFORME LA LEY N° 27.007, MODIFICATORIA DE LA LEY DE HIDROCARBUROS

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

TÍTULO VIII – RÉGIMEN DE INCENTIVO PARA GRANDES INVERSIONES (RIGI)

CAPÍTULO I – CREACIÓN Y AMBITO DE APLICACIÓN 

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO II – PLAZO. SUJETOS HABILITADOS

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 109 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO III – REQUISITOS Y CONDICIONES PARA LA INCLUSIÓN EN EL RIGI

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO IV – INCENTIVOS TRIBUTARIOS Y ADUANEROS 

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO V – INCENTIVOS CAMBIARIOS

VOTACIÓN: 134 votos afirmativos, 107 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO VI – ESTABILIDAD. COMPATIBILIDAD CON OTROS REGIMENES. CESIONES.

VOTACIÓN: 132 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones
 
CAPÍTULO VII – TERMINACIÓN DE LOS INCENTIVOS BAJO EL RIGI

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 6 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO VIII – REGIMEN INFRACCIONAL Y RECURSIVO APLICABLE AL VPU

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO IX – DE LA AUTORIDAD DE APLICACIÓN

VOTACIÓN: 137 votos afirmativos, 110 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO X – JURIDICCIÓN Y ARBITRAJE

VOTACIÓN: 135 votos afirmativos, 112 votos negativos, 4 abstenciones
 
CAPÍTULO XI – JURIDICCIONES LOCALES. DECLARACIÓN DE INTERES NACIONAL

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

CAPÍTULO XII – DISPOSICIONES TRANSITORIAS DEL RIGI

VOTACIÓN: 136 votos afirmativos, 111 votos negativos, 5 abstenciones

TÍTULO IX – PREVISIONAL

VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 113 votos negativos, 3 abstenciones

INCORPORACIÓN NUEVO TÍTULO

VOTACIÓN: 82 votos afirmativos, 77 votos negativos, 69 abstenciones

TITULO X – DISPOSICIONES FINALES

VOTACIÓN: 125 votos afirmativos, 106 votos negativos

